Congress chief Sonia Gandhi's mother passes away; President Droupadi Murmu, PM Modi express condolences

New Delhi: Congress chief Sonia Gandhi’s mother Paola Maino passed away at her home in Italy on Saturday and her funeral took place on Tuesday, the party said.

The Congress president had left on 23 August to visit her ailing mother, who was in her 90s.

“Smt. Sonia Gandhi’s mother, Mrs. Paola Maino passed away at her home in Italy on Saturday the 27th August 2022. The funeral took place yesterday,” AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh said on Twitter on Wednesday.

Sonia Gandhi, her son Rahul Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are already abroad and are said to have attended the funeral.

“Congress family expresses its deepest condolences on the sad demise of Mrs Paola Maino, Congress president Mrs Sonia Gandhi’s mother. We pray for the departed soul and stand in solidarity with the bereaved family,” the Congress said on its official Twitter handle.

Leaders express condolences

President Droupadi Murmu said that may god give Sonia Gandhi “the strength to bear this irreparable loss.”

PM Narendra Modi said that his thoughts are with Sonia Gandhi’s family.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and other Congress leaders expressed their condolences.

“It’s very saddening to know about the demise of Congress President Smt Sonia Gandhi ji’s mother Mrs. Paola Maino ji. My deepest condolences to Sonia ji, Rahul ji, Priyanka ji and all family members. May God give them the strength to bear this loss. May the departed soul rest in peace,” Gehlot said on Twitter.

Congress in-charge for media Pawan Khera also tweeted, “Deepest condolences to Sonia ji and the family at the passing away of her respected mother. May god give you all the strength to bear this loss.”

Congress MP Manish Tewari said, “My profound condolences on the sad demise of Hon’ble Congress President Mrs Sonia Gandhi ji’s revered mother Mrs Paola Maino. May God give the Hon’ble Congress President and her family members the strength and fortitude to bear this unfortunate and tragic loss.”

