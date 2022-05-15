'Congratulations': UP energy minister lauds discom employees after state supplies highest electricity in history

The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) supplied 25,348 MW of electricity on Saturday

Amidst the ongoing power crisis in India, the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) supplied 25,348 MW of electricity on Saturday -- the highest ever in the history of the state.

This comes only less than two weeks after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath underscored the "huge need" for reforms in the energy sector.

Taking to Twitter, Minister for Urban Development and Energy AK Sharma thanked the employees and officers for their efforts and asked them to be ready for the demand to continue rising.

Sharma also appealed to the citizens to exercise restraint and use electricity responsibly and save as much as possible. "This is in the interest of society and nature," he said.

In April increased demand for power due to worsening heatwave conditions and dwindling power generation due to coal shortage in thermal plants as well as forced closure of some units for technical reasons, had compounded the power crisis in Uttar Pradesh that began with the onset of summer.

But it must be mentioned that even then the energy shortage in Uttar Pradesh was lower than many other states. Besides the energy department ensured that district headquarters and bigger cities were free from rostering even when the crisis was at its peak.

To meet the rising demand for electricity UPPCL had to arrange for about 2000 MW additional power starting from 1 May. Apart from mobilizing 400MW Hydro power from Sikkim and Himachal Pradesh, 325MW of power was received from Madhya Pradesh, 283MW from Rajasthan and 430 to 950MW power was arranged through bidding.

With input from agencies

