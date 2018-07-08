Football world cup 2018

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister ND Tiwari develops health complications, admitted to Delhi hospital

India Press Trust of India Jul 08, 2018 13:07:29 IST

New Delhi: Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister ND Tiwari, who has been admitted to a private hospital in Delhi, developed health complications on Saturday, hospital sources said.

The 92-year-old politician was admitted to the hospital on 20 September, 2017 after suffering a brain stroke. He has developed health complications, the sources said, indicating that he may have been moved to the ICU. They, however, did not confirm if he has moved to the ICU.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Rawat in a tweet in Hindi said he had called up his son Rohit Shekhar Tiwari to enquire about the health of the former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and the hill state.

"Enquired about the health condition of former chief minister ND Tiwari ji through his son Rohit on phone. On behalf of all people of Uttarakhand, pray for well-being and long life of Tiwari ji," he tweeted.


Updated Date: Jul 08, 2018 13:07 PM

