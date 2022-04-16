Complaint against Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann for entering Gurudwara in inebriated state
BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga filed the police complaint against Mann for allegedly entering Gurudwara Damdama Sahib in a drunk condition
Chandigarh: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga on Saturday filed a police complaint against Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann for allegedly entering a Gurudwara in a drunk condition.
He requested the Punjab Director-General of Police to take action on his complaint.
The committee had also demanded an apology from the Punjab chief minister for the same.
