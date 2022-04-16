India

Complaint against Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann for entering Gurudwara in inebriated state

BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga filed the police complaint against Mann for allegedly entering Gurudwara Damdama Sahib in a drunk condition

Asian News International April 16, 2022 17:29:11 IST
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann. PTI

Chandigarh: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga on Saturday filed a police complaint against Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann for allegedly entering a Gurudwara in a drunk condition.

He requested the Punjab Director-General of Police to take action on his complaint.

Taking to Twitter, the BJP leader shared the screenshot of the complaint and said, "Filed Police complaint against Punjab CM @BhagwantMann for Entering Gurudwara Damdama Sahib in Drunk Condition. I request @DGPPunjabPolice @PunjabPoliceInd to take action on my complaint."
Earlier on Friday, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) alleged that the Punjab chief minister and Aam Admi Party (AAP) leader Bhagwant Singh Mann had entered Takht Damdama Sahib in a drunk state on the occasion of Baisakhi, which was celebrated across the country on 14 April.

The committee had also demanded an apology from the Punjab chief minister for the same.

Updated Date: April 16, 2022 17:29:11 IST

