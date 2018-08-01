Complaint against Mamata Banerjee in Assam's North Lakhimpur for making 'provocative remarks' against NRC

A police complaint has been filed against West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee for making provocative remarks regarding the Assam NRC issue.

Sudipta Hazarika, general secretary of the Central Committee of the Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Parishad, filed the complaint at the North Lakhimpur Sadar police station over Mamata's remarks on Tuesday that the NRC in Assam could lead to a "bloodbath and a civil war in the country", the police said.

"Going against the Supreme Court, Mamata Banerjee is making all efforts to halt the NRC process by meeting the Union home minister. There is apprehension that an uncalled for situation may be created anytime. Therefore, I appeal to you (officer-in-charge) to file a case against Mamata Banerjee and take necessary action," Hazarika said in the complaint. The police are yet to file an FIR.

Mamata has been critical on the NRC draft. She alleged that the NRC exercise in Assam was done with a "political motive" to divide people and warned that it would lead to bloodbath and a civil war in the country. Attacking the BJP, she said the party is trying to divide the country and asserted this will not be tolerated.

On Wednesday, she accused BJP of playing vote-bank politics, while also warning that the issue will "destroy" India's relationship with Bangladesh.

Mamata claimed that Bengalis and Biharis living in Assam were being targeted, and said that they are "Indians, not Rohingya". "How can they send women and children to detention centres? Aren't people from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and other states living in Bengal? Bengalis living in Assam are being targeted. They are not Rohingyas, they are Indians," she said.

BJP president Amit Shah on Tuesday hit out at the Congress, Trinamool Congress (TMC) and other political parties speaking against the NRC for 'not clarifying their stand on Bangladeshi infiltrators'. He said the Congress did not have the courage to oust the infiltrators, but the BJP's priority is to safeguard India's borders.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, speaking in Parliament on Monday, appealed to the Opposition not to politicise the matter as the list has been published on the directives of the Supreme Court and the Centre has "no role" in it.

The names of 40 lakh applicants did not find a place in the historic document, which was published in Assam on Monday. According to the Registrar General of India Sailesh, 2.9 crore names out of the total 3.29 crore applicants were published. The first draft of the NRC was published during the intervening night of 31 December and 1 January and contained 1.9 crore names.

With inputs from PTI