Assam NRC final draft released: Centre deliberately trying to target Bengalis and Biharis, says Mamata Banerjee

India FP Staff Jul 30, 2018 14:13:28 IST

Addressing the media after the Assam NRC final draft was released on Monday, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee claimed that Bengalis and Biharis living in Assam were being targeted, and said that they are "Indians, not Rohingya".

File image of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. PTI

"How can they send women and children to detention centres? Aren't people from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and other states living in Bengal? Bengalis living in Assam are being targetted. They are not Rohingyas, they are Indians," she said.

"There were people who have Aaadhar cards and passports but still their names are not in the draft list. Names of people were removed on the basis of surnames also. Is the Govt trying to do forceful eviction?" she asked, as per ANI.

Terming the move as a deliberate attempt to isolate Bengalis and Biharis, Banerjee said: "People are being isolated through a game plan. We are worried because people are being made refugees in their own country. Its a plan to throw out Bengali speaking people and Biharis. Consequences will be felt in our state also," she said.

'Politics ahead of 2019'

Questioning the lack of transparency of the NRC process, the TMC leader said, "This is politics ahead of the 2019 elections."

The chief minister said the state government has tried to get in touch with the home ministry and other departments, but there was no response. "What is this lack of transparency? Why can't I speak to Rajnath Singh?" she asked.

Names of those with passport, Aadhaar and voter cards have been excluded from final NRC draft in Assam, she said. She asked the Centre: "Where the 40 lakh people whose names have been deleted will go? Does the Centre have any rehabilitation program for them? Ultimately, it is West Bengal which will suffer. It is just vote politics by BJP. I request the home minister to bring an amendment."

Banerjee also said that she will try to go to Assam along with her MPs to assess the situation. "Let's see if we are restricted or not," she quipped.

Updated Date: Jul 30, 2018 14:13 PM

