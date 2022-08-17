Commonwealth Secretary General finds Sadhguru’s soil restoring efforts ‘inspiring’

The Secretary-General has earlier shown her support for the global Save Soil movement when Sadhguru went on a crucial 100-day, 30,000 km solo motorcycle journey across 27 nations to bring urgent policy interventions in the world to save the dying soil.

Coimbatore: Following a visit to one of the model farms for Sadghuru’s save soil initiative in Pollachi town, the secretary general of the commonwealth nations, Patricia Scotland could not stop herself from appreciating the ‘nature based solutions’ to restore soils.

According to a press note shared by Isha foundation, patricia appreciated the nature-based solutions undertaken by Valluvan, a natural farmer, using multi-cropping methods and tree-based agriculture to grow food. Using these nature-based solutions, Valluvan has been able to increase the organic content in soil from 0.5 per cent to 3.36 per cent within 10 years and has become one of the model farmers of the Save Soil movement.

She added that Save Soil, a global movement launched by Sadhguru, to address the soil crisis in the world mirrors what the Commonwealth has been aspiring to achieve through the Living Land Charter, which is adopted by the 56 commonwealth nations to safeguard global land resources.

“Inspiring to see #SaveSoil in action at an Agroforestry Farm in Pollachi #India. The #LivingLandsCharter stresses the need to actively cooperate with diverse partners to share expertise & good practices in sustainable land management, while incentivising investment & innovation,” she tweeted.

Inspiring to see #SaveSoil in action at an Agroforestry Farm in Pollachi #India. The #LivingLandsCharter stresses the need to actively cooperate with diverse partners to share expertise & good practices in sustainable land management, while incentivising investment & innovation. pic.twitter.com/uUikKmoUcf — Patricia Scotland QC (@PScotlandCSG) August 15, 2022

Sadhguru, in reply, tweeted that it’s vital to demonstrate the economic and ecological success of this model to other farmers.

“Dear Patricia, most important to demonstrate ecological & economic success of this model. Once we restore soil health, by default, we can fix every other ecological challenge besides ensuring long-term food & water security globally,” Sadhguru tweeted.

Dear Patricia, most important to demonstrate ecological & economic success of this model. Once we restore soil health, by default, we can fix every other ecological challenge besides ensuring long-term food & water security globally. -Sg #SaveSoil #LivingLandsCharter @cpsavesoil https://t.co/n9ECxLQvBT — Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) August 16, 2022

During her farm visit, Patricia said that she learnt how the weed was being considered as the “doctor of the soil” in the agroforestry farm.

“I heard something very fascinating about weed. The fact that in over 7 years, the weed has turned into the doctor of the soil. New weed grows up, which really indicates the deficiency of the soil. And when they die down, new weeds come. But eventually, there are virtually no weeds in this farm, and that’s because the weeds must have done their job, which is to provide the necessary nutrients to the soil. Now that’s something I had not heard before, and I heard today. And it made sense,” the Commonwealth Secretary General noted.

The Secretary-General has earlier shown her support for the global Save Soil movement when Sadhguru went on a crucial 100-day, 30,000 km solo motorcycle journey across 27 nations to bring urgent policy interventions in the world to save the dying soil.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.