Coming soon, ‘BRO Cafes’ at 75 border locations: How these rest houses will make travel easier

The defence ministry has given the go-ahead for 75 'BRO Cafes', which will provide for food plazas and toilets, at far-flung destinations in Arunachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Kashmir and more to improve tourism in the areas

If all goes as planned, the next time one travels to remote parts of Ladakh, Arunachal Pradesh or Uttarakhand, they will be able to take a break and recharge at a ‘BRO Cafe’.

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Defence approved the setting up of wayside amenities, which will be called ‘BRO Cafes’, at 75 locations in 12 states/Union Territories on different sections of roads with the Border Roads Organisation.

Here’s what we know about these facilities that will be built in partnership with the Border Roads Organisation (BRO). For those unaware, the BRO, founded in 1960, is the road-construction wing of the Armed Forces that develops and maintains road infrastructure in India’s border areas.

Where will they be set up?

The BRO Cafes will be set up at far-flung towns and tourist destinations like Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang and Ladakh’s Rumtse near the China border, Uttarakhand’s Darkot at the base of the Himalayas, as well as Rajasthan’s Tanot near the Pakistan border.

As per reports, 45 of these places will be set up in north India —14 in Ladakh, 12 in Jammu and Kashmir, 11 in Uttarakhand, seven in Himachal Pradesh and one in Punjab.

Arunachal Pradesh in the east would have a record 19 locations. The other states where these cafes will come up are Assam, Manipur Nagaland, West Bengal and Sikkim in the eastern theatre and Rajasthan in the west.

Facilities at BRO Cafes

The ‘BRO Café’ will be designed to give tourists access to essential amenities and comfort which will in-return increase economic activity in border regions, and create jobs for the local populace.

As per the plan, the new resthouses will feature two-and four-wheeler parking, a food court or restaurant, separate restrooms for men, women, and people with disabilities, first aid stations, and medical rooms.

Officials from the defence ministry said that the licences to run these cafes will be set for 15 years with an option to extend it for another five.

Reason for cafes

The idea for these BRO Cafes comes from the fact that such rest places would provide a comfortable transit for tourists on these roads, which are located at harsh climatic and geographical conditions.

The MoD in a statement said, “These are intended to provide basic amenities and comfort to the tourists and lead to boosting of economic activities in border areas, besides generating employment for the local people.”

“Since the inaccessibility and remoteness of these roads preclude widespread commercial deployments, the BRO, by virtue of its presence, took it upon itself to open such facilities at remote places,” the statement added.

With inputs from agencies

