COMEDK UGET releases answer keys on official website comedk.org, here's how to download

Candidates who have taken the entrance examinations can download the answer keys from the official website comedk.org

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has released the provisional answer key of its Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) 2020 and Uni-GAUGE E 2020 on its website comedk.org. Candidates who have taken the entrance examinations can download the answer keys from the official website.

According to a report in Scroll, to access the answer keys, candidates will have to log in with their respective user IDs or application sequence number and password. They can raise objection against the answers by 26 August.

Along with the online submissions of challenges/objections of provisional answers keys have also been made available.

“In view of the health concerns due to COVID-19, our helpline will remain closed. All queries will be answered by email only. Please address your queries to studenthelpdesk@comedk.org,” COMDEK stated on its official website.

As per a report in NDTV, candidates will have to pay Rs 500 as the processing fee. They will have to provide the objection with relevant supporting documents.

The final answer keys are expected to be released on 31 August and the result will be declared on 4 September.

COMEDK UGET is conducted for admission to BE or B.Tech courses in colleges affiliated to the Karnataka Professional Colleges Foundation Trust.

https://www.firstpost.com/india/comedk-uget-2020-answer-keys-to-be-released-on-23-august-at-comedk-org-results-to-be-declared-on-4-september-8734361.html

Step 1: Candidates need to first go to the official website of COMEDK - comedk.org

Step 2: Click on the candidate's login and enter their credentials.

Step 3: Once done, they need to press on the link that mentions - COMEDK Answer Key.

Step 4: A PDF file will open. Applicants have to download and match their answers.

Here is the direct link to get the COMEDK UGET 2020 and Uni-GAUGE-E 2020 answer key.