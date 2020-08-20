COMEDK UGET 2020 answer keys to be released on 23 August at comedk.org; results to be declared on 4 September

COMEDK UGET 2020 | Candidates can raise objections against the answer keys by 26 August. The final answer keys will be released on 31 August

COMEDK UGET 2020 | The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) will release the provisional answer key of its Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) on 23 August on its official website comedk.org.

According to a report by Careers 360, candidates can raise objections against the answer keys by 26 August. The final answer keys will be released on 31 August.

COMEDK UGET 2020 result will be announced on 4 September.

As per a report by Hindustan Times, the helpline numbers are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and students are advised to send in their queries, if any, via email to studenthelpdesk@comedk.org.

The entrance examination was held on 19 August in two shifts. The first shift was from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift will be from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The exam was conducted online across 300 centres for engineering programs which offer around 20,000 seats.

Candidates were asked to follow all the health ministry guidelines regarding COVID-19, including maintaining physical distancing and having Aarogya Setu app installed on their phones.

Examinees were also asked to carry their own gloves, face masks, and hand sanitisers.

Once the result is declared, shortlisted candidates will have to undergo counseling which will be conducted in online mode.

COMEDK UGET is conducted for admission to BE or BTech courses in colleges affiliated to the Karnataka Professional Colleges Foundation Trust.