COMEDK UGET 2022: Registration begins at comedk.org; exam to be conducted on 19 June
Candidates who want to appear for the Engineering paper should have cleared Class 12 in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics with a minimum of 45 percent aggregate marks
The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka or COMEDK has opened its registration window for the Under Graduate Entrance Test (UGET) 2022 from today, 14 March. Interested candidates can register themselves through the official website – comedk.org.
Candidates have nearly three months to prepare for UGET 2022 as the exam is scheduled to be held on 19 June, 2022.
COMEDK UGET 2022: Here’s how to register
- Visit COMEDK's official website at comedk.org.
- On the homepage , search for COMEDK UGET 2022 exam link and click on it
- Fill the COMEDK UGET registration form and submit it
- Then login on the COMEDK portal and fill the application form
- Upload requested documents and pay the COMEDK UGET 2022 application fee
- Keep a hard copy of the COMEDK UGET 2022 application form for future reference
Direct link to register is here.
Candidates must note that the deadline to submit the online application form is 2 May, 2022. The COMEDK UGET 2022 application edit window will be open from 13 May, 2022, to 16 May, 2022. The hall tickets for the exam will be available on the website from 6 June, 2022. The scorecard of the COMEDK UGET 2022 exam will be declared on 6 July, 2022, as per the information bulletin on the website.
Check the COMEDK UGET 2022 Information Bulletin here.
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who want to appear for the Engineering paper should have cleared Class 12 in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics with a minimum of 45 percent aggregate marks. For SC/ST/OBC applicants, the minimum aggregate marks is 40 percent. For details on the eligibility criteria, students can visit the UGET website.
Exam pattern
The exam paper will consist of 180 questions of one mark each. Out of these 180 questions, 60 questions each will be asked from Physics, Chemistry, and mathematics. The duration of the COMEDK UGET 2022 examination will be three hours and there will be no negative marking for any wrong answers.
For more details and queries related to the UGET 2022, candidates are advised to visit the official website of COMEDK - comedk.org.
