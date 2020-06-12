COMEDK UGET 2020 date revised again due to COVID-19 lockdown, exam to be held on 25 July

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has announced the revised exam date for COMEDK UGET 2020.

The exam, which was earlier scheduled to be held on 27 June, will now take place on 25 July.

This is the second time COMEDK UGET 2020 has been rescheduled. It was originally scheduled to be conducted on 10 May, but was postponed due to the coronavirus lockdown.

The decision to postpone the Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) further has reportedly been taken after students raised concerns over the risk they will have while appearing for the exam.

The COMEDK is aware of the difficulties students will have to face if the exam is held on 27 June, reported The Times of India quoting Dr S Kumar, executive secretary, COMED-K.

“We are seriously considering the difficulties by students in states where they can’t travel even to their exam centers. A decision that will benefit all the stakeholders will be taken shortly,” he said.

He also assured that social distancing norms will be followed at all exam centers, saying that they will be using 50 percent of the center’s capacity.

Addressing the issue of fake COMEDK websites, Kumar said he had received more than 300 emails informing that they had fallen prey to such portals.

He said that the issue will be addressed in a day or two, adding that the authorities had filed police complaints against such websites and taken all necessary actions.

A few days ago, the COMEDK had announced that UGET and Uni-GAUGE admit cards would be released on 20 June on its official website.

Candidates who have applied for the exams can download the admit card by visiting the link — comedk.org.

UGET is conducted for admission to BE or BTech courses in colleges affiliated to the Karnataka Professional Colleges Foundation Trust. On the other hand, Uni-GAUGE is held for admission to leading and reputed deemed or private universities in the state.