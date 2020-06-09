COMEDK UGET and Uni-GAUGE admit card to be released on 20 June, exam to be held on 27 June; check comedk.org for details

COMEDK UGET and Uni-GAUGE admit card | The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) will release the admit cards for UGET and Uni-GAUGE on 20 June on its official website. Those who have applied for the exams can download the admit card by visiting the link https://www.comedk.org/.

Candidates are advised to download admit card only after checking that the details printed on it are correct. In case of any discrepancy, they should bring it to the notice of authorities concerned and get it rectified.

UGET is conducted for admission to BE or BTech courses in colleges affiliated to the Karnataka Professional Colleges Foundation Trust. On the other hand, Uni-GAUGE is held for admission to leading and reputed deemed or private universities in the state.

COMEDK UGET and Uni-GAUGE will be conducted on 27 June. The exam will be held in two shifts, from 9 am to 12 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm. Earlier, COMEDK UGET and Uni-GAUGE were scheduled to be held on 10 May, but got postponed due to the coronavirus lockdown.

The maximum time allotted to complete the exam is three hours. The paper will have 60 questions each of Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. Candidates will be awarded one mark for each correct answer and there is no negative marking.

How to download admit card

Go to the official website at https://www.comedk.org/. Click on the link for admit card. Fill in the required details to log in. Check the details in the hall ticket carefully. Download it and take a printout.