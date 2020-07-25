COMEDK UGET 2020 date postponed again due to COVID-19 pandemic; exam to be held on 19 August

COMEDK UGET 2020 will be held on 19 August in two shifts. The first shift is from 9am to 12 noon, while the second shift is from 2pm to 5pm. The exam has duration of three hours.

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has announced on its official website https://www.comedk.org/ that the undergraduate entrance test of COMEDK UGET 2020 will be held on 19 August.

While following multiple postponements, the exams were finally scheduled to be conducted on 1 August, COMEDK had announced that the exams were postponed once again. Earlier the examination was scheduled to be held on 25 July. The Consortium had also extended the application correction window from 22 to 25 June.

The Hindu has at the time reported that COMDEK has received a number a requests from candidates appearing for NEET asking the examination to be postponed. Students said that they would not be able to travel to appear for NEET which will be conducted in July.

According to the official website, the COMEDK UGET 2020 will be held on 19 August in two shifts. The first shift is from 9am to 12 noon, while the second shift is from 2pm to 5pm. The exam has duration of three hours.

The notification adds, "We have taken all the aspects into consideration and discussed these aspects in detail with the stakeholders who are involved in conducting the examination."

It has also stated that all other terms and conditions set out in the Information Brochure published on 13 January and subsequent notifications remain the same.

COMEDK UGET 2020 is conducted for admissions to Bachelor of technology (BTech) programme for engineering and architecture course offered by 153 engineering colleges in the state of Karnataka.