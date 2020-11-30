COMEDK UGET 2020 counselling: Round one seat allotment results announced; check scores at comedk.org

Those who have been allotted a seat in the first round of COMEDK UGET 2020 counselling are required to confirm their seat and pay admission fee between 30 November and 5 December

The COMEDK UGET round 1 seat allotment results 2020 have been announced by the Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK). The results have been released for the engineering programme. Those who registered for the first round of counselling can check their results at comedk.org

Steps to check COMEDK UGET Round 1 seat allotment results 2020

Step 1: Enter the official website of COMEDK at comedk.org

Step 2: Click on the Counselling option on the homepage

Step 3: Click on Engineering Login

Step 4: Enter application number and password

Step 5: You can view the result on the screen

According to NDTV, candidates will have to report at the allotted college carrying an online printout of allotment letter and fee receipt. UGET is held for admissions to BE or BTech courses offered by participating colleges affiliated to the Karnataka Professional Colleges Foundation Trust. Besides, COMEDK UGET member institutes use the COMEDK score for admission.

Those who don’t want to confirm the allotted seat and want to appear in the second round of counselling will have to float their seat. The floated seat will go for the round 2 of COMEDK UGET 2020 counselling.

The COMEDK allots seat on the basis of candidate’s rank in the entrance exam.

COMEDK UGET 2020 results were announced on 3 September. More than 43,000 candidates took COMEDK UGET 2020. Out of the total students, 14,322 were from Karnataka and 24,544 were outside of the state.

Of the top 100 rank holders, 45 were from Karnataka and 55 were from different states.

The counselling process is being conducted online and candidates have to upload all the required documents through their login.

COMEDK UGET 2020 was conducted on 19 August adhering to COVID-19 protocols.