COMEDK UGET 2020 results announced at comedk.org; online counselling for admissions may begin from Sept second week

UGET is conducted for admission to BE or BTech courses in colleges affiliated to the Karnataka Professional Colleges Foundation Trust

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMDEK) has on Thursday declared the results of undergraduate entrance test (UGET) 2020 on its website - comedk.org. Candidates who took the examination on 19 August can check their scores on the official website.

According to a report by The Times of India, Rakshith M from Bengaluru topped the examination followed by Saurav Kumar from Rajasthan and Anupama Sinha from Bihar.

Of the top 100 rank holders, 45 candidates are from Karnataka, while the remaining 55 are from different states.

Among the 5,000 top rank holders, 1,219 have secured over 70 percent marks. The remaining 3,781 have bagged 56.67 percent and above. The highest score secured is 168 out of 180.

Over 43,000 candidates appeared for the exam of which 14,322 were from Karnataka and 24,544 outside Karnataka candidates.

A report by Times Now said that the result was earlier scheduled to be announced on 4 September. The answer keys were released on 23 August.

The counselling of the qualified candidates will be conducted in an online mode from the second week of September. Students will have to upload scanned copies of their documents for verification. Selection would be done as per ranks and preference of the candidates in the exam.

Steps to check COMEDK UGET 2020 results:

Step 1: Visit the official website - comedk.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads COMEDK Results 2020.

Step 3: Enter details to log in.

Step 4: Your result will appear on the screen. Download and take a print out.

The examination for the 2020-21 academic year was conducted online across 300 centres for engineering programs which offer around 20,000 seats.

UGET is conducted for admission to BE or BTech courses in colleges affiliated to the Karnataka Professional Colleges Foundation Trust.