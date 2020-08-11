COMEDK 2020: Admit card for COMEDK UGET 2020 released at comedk.org, exam on 19 August

A plea challenging the COMDEK decision to conduct the exam amid the coronavirus pandemic has been filed in the Karnataka High Court

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMDEK) has released the admit card for undergraduate entrance test (UGET) 2020 on its website - comedk.org.

The entrance examination will be held on 19 August in two shifts. The first shift will be from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift will be from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. COMEDK on its website said, "Test Admission Ticket is available in Candidate Login ID now. Please read instructions before attending the exam on 19 August 2020."

It further said that the helpline will remain closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and all queries of candidates will be answered via email. The queries should be sent to studenthelpdesk@comedk.org.

A report by NDTV said that the exam is held every year in around 190 engineering colleges. The examination for the 2020-21 academic year will be conducted online across 300 centres for engineering programs which offer around 20,000 seats. The exam will be followed by online counselling.

A plea challenging the COMDEK decision to conduct the exam on 19 August has been filed in the Karnataka High Court.

Candidates will have to follow all the health ministry guidelines regarding COVID-19, including maintaining physical distancing and having Aarogya Setu app. Examinees also need to carry their own gloves, masks, and hand sanitisers.

Steps to download COMEDK UGET 2020 admit card:

Step 1: Go to the official website - comedk.org

Step 2: Click on link for Candidates Portal

Step 3: Log in using your registration credentials

Step 4: Click on COMEDK UGET 2020 Admit Card Link

Step 5: The admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download and take a printout.

UGET is conducted for admission to BE or BTech courses in colleges affiliated to the Karnataka Professional Colleges Foundation Trust.