Taking a dig at mass layoffs by tech companies, Shraddha Jain's latest video is going viral

February 02, 2023
In recent months, several big names in the tech industry including Meta, Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Alphabet have announced mass layoffs, leaving thousands of employees in a state of distress. While the recent layoffs have created a tense environment in the corporate sector, comedian Shraddha Jain, better known as ‘Aiyyo Shraddha’ has taken a hilarious jibe over the same.

Whether you like it or not, Shraddha’s take on tech layoffs is grabbing a lot of attention on social media. Industrialist Harsh Goenka, who is also impressed with her humourous act, took to Twitter and shared her video.

With a caption that reads, “A laid off techie….this is so funny”, Harsh Goenka also tagged the comedian in his post.

Take a look:

Speaking about the video, the comedian who slipped into the socks of a sacked techie goes on to launch some witty and clever jibes at the company and its HR. Stating that she feels bad for ‘company HR’, Shraddha notes how the company has gone from ‘diversity and inclusion’ to ‘adversity and expulsion.’ She also went on to slam companies for calling employees a ‘family’ further adding that ‘families don’t let go of each other’.

Mentioning the recent ‘work from home’ and ‘work from office’ culture, Shraddha sarcastically took a dig at companies engaging in ’employee interaction activities’ amid such massive layoffs. She also targeted companies for laying off employees when they have tripled profits in a year.

Finally, in the end, the comedian took a jibe at companies providing ‘free merchandise’ stating that every item has the company’s name on it, making it difficult to forget in comparison to forgetting an ex. “Only package, no baggage,” she remarked.

Internet going ROFL over comedian’s take on layoffs

Notably, the spoof video has been catching a lot of attention from social media users. Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh also took to Goenka’s comment section and wrote, “Fabulous …..”

Another user wrote, “This not funny but harsh reality….!”, while another one commented, “From “Diversity and Inclusion” to “Adversity and Expulsion” — Golden words indeed!”

Check more:

The video has so far racked up thousands of views and several reactions from people who can totally relate to her.

Updated Date: February 02, 2023

