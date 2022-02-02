Combined Geo-Scientist Prelims 2022: Admit cards released; download at upsconline.nic.in

The exam will be conducted on 20 February. It will be conducted in two shifts — first will be held from 9.30 am to 11.30 am and the second will commence from 2.00 pm to 4.00 pm

The admit card for Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination 2022 has been released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Those preparing for the exam can check and download their admit cards by visiting the official website at upsconline.nic.in.

As per the schedule, the UPSC Geoscientist Prelims 2022 will be conducted on 20 February, this year. This examination will be conducted in two shifts. The first will begin from 9.30 am to 11.30 am and the second will commence from 2.00 pm to 4.00 pm.

Through this exam, UPSC seeks to fill a total of 192 vacancies.

Here are a few steps to follow while downloading UPSC Geo-scientist admit card:

Step 1: Go to the official website at upsconline.nic.in

Step 2: Search for a link that reads ‘e-Admit Cards for VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC’

Step 3: Then, click on download link for Geo-scientist Prelims

Step 4: Candidates need to login using their Registration Id/Roll Number and Date of Birth (DoB)

Step 5: Within a few seconds, the UPSC Geoscientist admit card will appear on screen

Step 6: Download the hall ticket and keep a printout for future reference

Direct link to download UPSC Geoscientist Hall ticket 2022.

Candidates appearing for the Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination 2022 exam should note that it will be conducted at various centers across the country. The cities include Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Prayagraj, Patna, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Cuttack, Dispur, Chennai, Hyderabad and a few others.

Candidates who qualify for the prelims can appear for the Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination. It will be conducted by UPSC on 25 and 26 June this year.

For more details, updates and information, applicants are advised to keep a check on the official website.

