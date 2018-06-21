Colleges across country report increased cut-offs; higher Class 12th marks may be fuelling trend

With results for Class 12th board examinations being released by most education boards across the country, colleges have begun their admission process. The process at most places started with the declaration of the cut-off target for admission to the particular college. In some cases, notably at Delhi University colleges, the cut-off marks have been deemed as being too high, while at the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IITs), the cut-offs have actually been reduced to ensure a fair chance for all. Here's a look at how the country's top colleges fare:

Delhi:

The capital's Lady Shriram College led the way with incredibly high cut-off marks, its BA course the toughest to crack at 98.75 percent. For its Psychology course, the college set its cut off at 98.25 percent, reducing it by 0.25 from last year.

For Journalism, the highest cut-off was set by the Delhi College of Arts and Commerce at 98.5 percent, followed by Kamla Nehru College and LSR at 97.75 percent.

Hindu College set the cut-off at 98 percent for its English Honours and BA (Honours) Economics course. The cut-off for Hansraj College was the same as Hindu College for Economics, but for English, it was a little less at 97.25 percent. Shri Ram College of Commerce set the cut-off for Economics at 98.5 percent and for BCom (Honours) course at 97.75 percent, lesser than Shivaji College, however, that asked 98 percent for the same course.

At St Stephens, however, as reported by Hindustan Times, the cut-offs rose even further in the Humanities section, while dipping slightly in Science. The highest cut-offs were for Economics (Hons) at 98.75 percent for Commerce students, and 98 percent and 97.5 percent for Humanities and Science students respectively.

Last year, the cut-offs for these three streams were 98.5, 97.5 and 97.5 percent respectively. The highest dip, of five percentage points, was for Sanskrit (Hons), with the subject being available at 65 percent for students from all streams, as compared to last year, when it was available at 70 percent in the first list.

Mumbai:

In Mumbai's colleges, the cut-offs were lower than in their Delhi counterparts. In the city's Mithibai College, the cut-off for FYBA was 95.24 percent, while for FYBCom and FYBSc was 92.6 and 53.08 percent respectively. At south Mumbai's Jai Hind College, the cut-off for Arts was 94 percent, while for Science it was 77 percent, as reported by NDTV.

At St Xaviers College, meanwhile, the cut-off for BA for general candidates from Arts stream was 92.46 percent but for those from other streams rises to 98 percent. The college offers minority quota reservations for Christians, and the cut-off for students of the community is 84.31 percent for students from Arts stream and 95.20 percent for others.

The second list for Mumbai's colleges will be released on Friday, while a third list is expected on 27 June, a report on Hindustan Times said, quoting principals as saying the cut-offs will reduce and normalise in subsequent lists. "There must be students whose names will appear in multiple colleges. Most of the in-house Science students secure their admission, before cancelling it to seek admission to professional courses. One has to wait for second and third merit lists to figure out trends," said Vidyadhar Joshi, vice-principal of Mulund's VG Vaze College.

Bengaluru:

Cut-offs in Bengaluru's top colleges have risen steeply this year, especially in the Commerce streams, a report on The Times of India noted. Institutes like Mount Carmel College set a high cut-off, particularly for Commerce students, since career prospects are better, the report added.

The Commerce cut-off at Mount Carmel this year (for industry integrated/international accounting and finance/professional and honours) was 89 percent, an increase of five percent over the last year, the report said, while for regular Commerce combinations, it is 85 percent. The institution offers 900 seats for the stream, which are spread across diverse courses.

Courses like Nanoscience, Microbiology, Biotechnology in Science and Journalism and Psychology in Humanities are more popular, said the The Times of India report, explaining an increase in their cut-off to 80 percent.

Higher ISC marks

A separate report on The Times of India, however, said the higher cut-offs may be a factor of students getting more marks in their Class 12th board exams, especially in the ISC board. Nationwide, out of 80,880 ISC candidates who appeared for their Class 12th exams this year, 10,098 have scored above 90 percent marks, the report said. That's a ratio of over one in eight students.

Principal of a reputable college pointed out that with more students scoring above 90 percent, popular subjects would see a fierce competition for seats. "With the number of eligible candidates shooting, many will be left heartbroken," he said.

With inputs from agencies