Delhi University issues first cut-off for 2018 admissions: Lady Shri Ram College bids highest at 98.75% for BA course

New Delhi:

New Delhi: Delhi University colleges on Monday announced their first cut-off list for admission, with Lady Shriram College setting it highest of them all for its B.A. (Programme) course at 98.75 percent. For its Psychology course, the college set its cut off at 98.25 percent, reducing it by 0.25 from last year.

Representational image. News18

For journalism course, the highest cut-off was set by the Delhi College of Arts and Commerce at 98.50 percent, followed by Kamla Nehru College and LSR at 97.75 percent. Hindu College set the cut-off at 98 percent for its English Honours and BA (Honours) Economics course.

The cut-off for Hansraj College was same for Economics as Hindu College, but for English, it was a little less at 97.25 percent. Shri Ram College of Commerce set the cut-off for Economics at 98.50 and for B.Com (Honours) course at 97.75 percent, lesser than Shivaji College though, which asked 98 percent for the same course.

Among sciences, Shri Guru Teg Bahadur (SGTB) Khalsa and Hindu College made the highest bid with 98 percent for their Computer Science and Physics courses, respectively. Last year, the highest cut-off was issued by the SGTB Khalsa College at 99.66 percent for the Electronic course.

This year the university got over 2.5 lakh applications for its around 90 colleges during the registration process that underwent between 15 May and 6 June.


