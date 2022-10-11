Recently, a video from Chennai emerged online, wherein three youngsters were seen brandishing sword-like weapons while they joyously performed stunts in a moving train. In a recent turn of events, the Divisional Railway Manager of Chennai Southern Railway took to its official Twitter handle on 11 October to announce that all three of them have been arrested by the Government Railway Police Tamil Nadu for their inappropriate actions. While sharing the viral video of them performing the stunt, the DRM Chennai revealed that three of them have been identified as Anbarasu, Ravichandran, and Arul. The former two belong to the Gummidipoondi town of Chennai, while Arul resides in Ponneri. The tweet also revealed that they are students of Chennai’s Presidency College.

While sharing the video DRM wrote in the caption, “We would like to inform you that the 3 youths seen in this viral video performing stunts with sharp weapons in their hand have been arrested by Government Railway Police Tamilnadu! They are Anbarasu and Ravichandran from Gummidipoondi and Arul from Ponneri. They are all students of Presidency College.” In the now-viral video, four or five men can be seen standing at the entrance of the train, of whom three can be seen hanging out and sitting in a squatting position. The video shows Anbarasu, Ravichandran, and Arul holding some sharp metal objects, which they are dragging on the platform continuously. A person standing at another gate of the train is recording the entire daredevil act.

We would like to inform you that the 3 youths seen in this viral video performing stunts with sharp weapons in their hand, have been arrested by @grpchennai! They are Anbarasu and Ravichandran from Gummidipoondi and Arul from Ponneri. They are all students of Presidency College. pic.twitter.com/3FQVpTWeoW — DRM Chennai (@DrmChennai) October 11, 2022



All the commuters sitting on the platform can be seen in a state of shock and visibly scared. Their unruly behaviour was successful in grabbing the attention both online and offline. Taking to the comments section of their post, DRM stated that such actions won’t be tolerated, and urged all the onlookers to register a complaint if they witness something like this in the near future. DRM commented, “We would like to inform you that we have zero tolerance towards such instances of misbehaviour and dangerous stunts on trains or in railway premises. Please come forward to complain to RPF Chennai Division or Government Railway Police Tamil Nadu against such people. We are committed to the safety of our commuters.”

We would like to inform you that we have zero tolerance towards such instances of misbehaviour and dangerous stunts on trains or in railway premises. Please come forward to complain to @rpfsrmas or @grpchennai against such people. We are committed to the safety of our commuters. — DRM Chennai (@DrmChennai) October 11, 2022



According to The Hindu, a senior official of Southern Railway revealed that they have been taking strict actions against this kind of unruly behaviour by students. Moreover, the GRP officials are reportedly conducting awareness programs in various colleges to put an end to footboard travelling in suburban trains.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.