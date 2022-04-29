College girl caught with heroin worth Rs 30 Crore in Punjab

The girl and two other people who were arrested were travelling in an SUV when they were intercepted by police following a tip-off. Report says that they were smuggling the consignment from Pakistan to Delhi

A college girl and two other people have been arrested by the Counter Intelligence (CI) wing of the Punjab Police on Thursday who confiscated a consignment of heroin weighing around 6 kilograms, worth over Rs 30 crore in the international market, from them.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the trio was arrested from the outskirts of Amritsar city near the Vallah bypass.

They were travelling in an SUV when they were intercepted by police following a tip-off. The college girl has been identified as Lovepreet Kaur, a resident of Kotkapura of Faridkot district.

The two others arrested have been identified as Deep Rai and his cousin Mehak Rai of Mahawa village, which is located very close to the India-Pakistan international border in Amritsar district.

The report mentioned its sources saying that Lovepreet is pursuing MSc from a renowned college in Punjab. The privy also said that the consignment was smuggled from the Pakistan side and was to be sent to Delhi.

As per a report by The Tribune, Lovepreet and Deep were allegedly in a relationship for the past one year. Deep was a frequent visitor to her college and they soon became friends. The police said the girl claims be innocent and has been denying her role into the matter, but her involvement could not be ruled out as investigations were still on.

Meanwhile, there was no criminal record of Lovepreet with the police. An official source to The Tribune said that the three were arrested when they were going to supply the consignment to someone. The drugs were concealed near the hand brake of the SUV they were travelling.

The trio was produced in a local court and they have been sent on three-day remand for further probe. A case under the NDPS Act has been started against them.

