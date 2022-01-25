'Cold day' predicted for Delhi today and tomorrow; IMD issues yellow alert

According to the IMD, Delhi is likely to witness a minimum temperature of seven degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature is expected to be around 16 degrees Celsius

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a ‘cold day’ for New Delhi today, 25 January. A yellow alert has been issued for today and Wednesday, 26 January.

Cold wave conditions are also likely to prevail over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, Rajasthan, Gujarat and western Uttar Pradesh over the next few days.

According to the IMD, Delhi is likely to witness a minimum temperature of seven degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature is expected to be around 16 degrees Celsius.

As per Hindustan Times, the IMD has stated that the temperature can be expected to remain in the same range on Wednesday while 27 January, Thursday, could see the cold wave intensifying.

However, as per reports, the cold conditions are unlikely to last for a long period as wind speeds may pick up in the next few days.

The IMD has also announced that no more rainfall will take place in Delhi and Haryana till 2 February. Delhi has seen its highest rainfall in 122 years this January.

View the IMD’s detailed forecast here:

Cold wave conditions very likely over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh during 25th-29th; over Gujarat Region during next 4 days over Rajasthan during next 5 days; over West UP during 27th–29th; over north Madhya Maharashtra on 26th & 27th and over East UP on 28th & 29th on Jan, 2022. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) January 24, 2022

According to the IMD, the ‘cold day’ is declared if the minimum temperature is below the 10-degree mark and the maximum temperature is also over 4.5 degrees Celsius. The IMD classifies any day as a ‘severe cold day’ if the maximum temperature is over 6.5 degrees below average.

According to Hindustan Times, the pollution levels in New Delhi was in the “poor” category this morning. The hourly Air Quality Index (AQI) was at 255 at 7 am, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The CPCB classifies the AQI into various levels. An AQI from zero to 50 is seen as “good” by the Board. An AQI from 51-100 is seen as “satisfactory”, while 101-200 is classified as “moderate”. An AQI from 201-300 is seen as “poor”, 301-400 as “very poor” and AQI above 401 is classified as “severe”.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.