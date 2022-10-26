Coimbatore car blast: Tamil Nadu government recommends NIA probe into explosion
A cylinder exploded inside a car near Kottai Eswaran temple in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore around 4:30 am on Sunday. A 25-year-old man identified as Jamesha Mubeen was killed in the explosion
Chennai: Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin Wednesday said that the union government would be recommended to task the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to probe into the Coimbatore explosion case.
The chief minister today chaired a high level meeting at the Secretariat and reviewed the present status of investigation related to the case.
“Considering the possibilities of links transcending the borders of the state and the likelihood of international connections during investigation of a case of such a nature, it was decided to recommend to the Centre to entrust the case to the NIA,” an official release said quoting Stalin’s directives.
UAPA invoked in Tamil Nadu explosion
The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act has been invoked in the Coimbatore car explosion case that killed a man close to a temple and led to seizure of explosives from the premises of the deceased.
So far, five men have been arrested. Those arrested are associates of the deceased Jamesha Mubeen. They have been remanded to judicial custody till November 8. The arrests have been made on the basis of CCTV footage.
Those arrested have been identified as Muhammad Talka, Muhammed Azharuddin, Muhammed Riyaz, Firoze Ismail and Muhammed Nawaz Ismailm.
NIA meet top Tamil Nadu police officers
Earlier in the day, senior NIA officials held discussions with Tamil Nadu police.
NIA officials in the rank of DIG and SP arrived in Coimbatore on Wednesday and held discussions with senior state officials in connection with the blast, police said.
Currently, the case is being investigated by the City police.
Coimbatore car explosion
On Sunday, a cylinder exploded inside a car near Kottai Eswaran temple in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore around 4:30 am. A 25-year-old man identified as Jamesha Mubeen was killed in the explosion.
Tamil Nadu explosion: Terror plot revealed
On Sunday evening, the case got a new twist after DGP Sylendra Babu visited the explosion spot and revealed that it was a terrorist plot.
“We found nails and marble balls in the blast area. Upon searching his home, chemicals used for low intense explosions like potassium nitrate, aluminium powder, charcoal and sulphur which can be used for making country bombs were seized,” the senior cop said.
Security beefed up
The city has been turned into a fortress and tight security has been put in place after the explosion occurred in front of Kottai Eswaran Temple in the heart of the city in the communally sensitive Ukkdam area, a day ahead of Diwali.
With inputs from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
From soul sisters to frenemies: The highs and lows of the Jayalalithaa-Sasikala relationship
The Arumughaswamy report has recommended action against VK Sasikala and three others in the death of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. This latest development is a new twist in the friendship between the two politicians that lasted for nearly three decades
Tamil Nadu: DMK to protest against Centre's 'Hindi imposition'
The moves comes after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin condemned the Centre against the alleged imposition of Hindi language
Why Tamil Nadu government is making noise about Delhi's cracker ban
There is a complete ban on the use, production and sale of all types of fireworks in the national capital until 1 January. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has said that the ban would affect the livelihood of many people who work in firecracker factories