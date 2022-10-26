Coimbatore car blast: Tamil Nadu government recommends NIA probe into explosion

Chennai: Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin Wednesday said that the union government would be recommended to task the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to probe into the Coimbatore explosion case.

The chief minister today chaired a high level meeting at the Secretariat and reviewed the present status of investigation related to the case.

“Considering the possibilities of links transcending the borders of the state and the likelihood of international connections during investigation of a case of such a nature, it was decided to recommend to the Centre to entrust the case to the NIA,” an official release said quoting Stalin’s directives.

UAPA invoked in Tamil Nadu explosion

The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act has been invoked in the Coimbatore car explosion case that killed a man close to a temple and led to seizure of explosives from the premises of the deceased.

So far, five men have been arrested. Those arrested are associates of the deceased Jamesha Mubeen. They have been remanded to judicial custody till November 8. The arrests have been made on the basis of CCTV footage.

Those arrested have been identified as Muhammad Talka, Muhammed Azharuddin, Muhammed Riyaz, Firoze Ismail and Muhammed Nawaz Ismailm.

NIA meet top Tamil Nadu police officers

Earlier in the day, senior NIA officials held discussions with Tamil Nadu police.

NIA officials in the rank of DIG and SP arrived in Coimbatore on Wednesday and held discussions with senior state officials in connection with the blast, police said.

Currently, the case is being investigated by the City police.

Coimbatore car explosion

On Sunday, a cylinder exploded inside a car near Kottai Eswaran temple in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore around 4:30 am. A 25-year-old man identified as Jamesha Mubeen was killed in the explosion.

Tamil Nadu explosion: Terror plot revealed

On Sunday evening, the case got a new twist after DGP Sylendra Babu visited the explosion spot and revealed that it was a terrorist plot.

“We found nails and marble balls in the blast area. Upon searching his home, chemicals used for low intense explosions like potassium nitrate, aluminium powder, charcoal and sulphur which can be used for making country bombs were seized,” the senior cop said.

Security beefed up

The city has been turned into a fortress and tight security has been put in place after the explosion occurred in front of Kottai Eswaran Temple in the heart of the city in the communally sensitive Ukkdam area, a day ahead of Diwali.

With inputs from agencies

