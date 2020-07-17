COHSEM Result 2020 Manipur: 86% students clear Class 12 exams; check cohsem.nic.in for details

COHSEM Result 2020 Manipur| Students can check their results on the board's official websites cohsem.nic.in and manresults.nic.in.

COHSEM Result 2020 Manipur| The Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur (COHSEM) announced today (Friday, 17 July) that 86 percent of students cleared its Class 12 exams in arts, commerce and science streams.

This is the highest past percentage in three years, as per a report in Indian Express.

A total of 29,144 students appeared in the Manipur Higher Secondary examinations this year, which were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Imphal West, with a pass percentage of 88.93, took the top spot among all districts.

Bishnupur district with a pass percentage of 84.41, took second spot.

Imphal East registered a pass percentage of 80.88.

According to a report in The Sentinel, last year 73.83 of students percent cleared the Class 12 exams.

Students can check their results on the board's official websites cohsem.nic.in and manresults.nic.in.

The results were announced by Manipur education minister Thokchom Radheshyam during a press conference from the board office.

The papers for the remaining Class 12 subjects such as sociology, engineering drawing, elective languages were held on 6 and 7 July.

The report quoted the COHSEM chairman L Mahendra Singh saying that the evaluation process of the pending papers was done within a week from conclusion of the exams, whereas other papers were scrutinised by May.

Students will get their mark sheets once schools reopen after the prevailing coronavirus situation improves.

As per a report in Careers 360, students can get admission in the undergraduate (UG) courses based on these results.

Manipur Council of Higher Secondary Education conducted the Class 12 board exams from 14 February to 23 March, it added.

How to check Manipur COHSEM Class 12 Result 2020

Step 1: Go to the websites - manreuslts.nic.in or cohsem.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for COHSEM HSE Result 2020

Step 3: A new page will open where you will have to enter your roll number, date of birth and other login credentials

Step 4: Your Manipur 12th Result 2020 for HSE Exam will be displayed on the screen. You can check your score in each subject along with the total marks secured by you in the examination.

The Manipur HSLC Class 10 results were declared earlier with a 65.34 pass percentage. Reshmi Nandeibam of Pitambara English School secured the top spot with 579 marks.