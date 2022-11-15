Cockroach found in 'daal' served to 4 year old patient at AIIMS Delhi, institute initiates probe

New Delhi: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) administration has initiated a probe into a complaint alleging that a cockroach was found in the meal served to a four-year-old child admitted at the premier institute.

The incident came to light after a Twitter user posted details along with photographs. He claimed that a cockroach was found in a ‘daal’ served to a four-year old.

Pathetic and frightening state of affairs at the most prestigious Medical facility in National Capital- Serving „Cockroach Daal“ to a 4 year old as first meal post major stomach surgery @aiims_newdelhi Shocked beyond belief 😒 pic.twitter.com/FU2fu7LuxH — sahil zaidi (@sahilzaidi3) November 13, 2022

“Pathetic and frightening state of affairs at the most prestigious Medical facility in National Capital- Serving „Cockroach Daal “to a 4 year old as first meal post major stomach surgery @aiims_newdelhi Shocked beyond belief,” the user Sahil Zaidi said in a tweet.

The insect was found in the daal served to the child who suffers from Hirschsprung disease (a condition that affects the large intestine and causes problems with passing stool) after he was operated upon. After the surgery this was his first meal.

After the surgery, the doctors told us to give him only semi-solid food. So I asked the staff to give me a bowl of dal. When I gave him the first bite, I found parts of a dead cockroach in it. I made my son spit out the bite immediately,” said the child’s mother, a Noida resident who wished to remain anonymous was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times report.

This is the second such incident since August where poor quality food was served. In an earlier incident, an insect was found in the meal served at the doctors’ mess in the hospital. Teams from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) conducted inspections after complaints were shared on social media. Several samples failed the safety test, the report further added.

The AIIMS administration had ordered the closure of a resident doctors’ hostel mess and a caféteria following the FSSAI tests.

