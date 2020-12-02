Coal India Management Trainee interview admit card 2019 released; download from coalindia.in

Coal India will release final merit list based on the consolidated marks obtained by the candidates in the computer-based test (CBT) and personal interview round

Coal India Limited (CIL) has released the interview call letter for shortlisted candidates of Coal Indian Management Trainee 2019 on its official website.

Candidates can download their hall ticket from coalindia.in.

According to The Times of India, those shortlisted for interview round have been informed about the date, time and venue on their registered email address filled by them in the application form.

The personal interview will comprise of 10 marks. Coal India will release final merit list based on the consolidated marks obtained by the candidates in the computer-based test (CBT) and personal interview round.

As per Scroll, shortlisted candidates will be called for the document verification and initial medical examination. The date and time will be intimated on their email ID.

Those who are selected will get placed as Management Trainee (MT) in E-2 Grade in the scale of pay of Rs 50,000 to 1,60,000 at the initial basic of Rs 50,000 per month during the training period.

After the successful and satisfactory completion of training, that will last for one year and passing the test conducted for the purpose, regularisation will be in E-3 grade in the scale pay of Rs 60,000 with probation for 1 year, if not extended.

Steps to download Coal India Management Trainee interview admit card 2019:

Step 1: Log on to the official website of Coal India Limited: coalindia.in

Step 2: On the homepage, tap on a scrolling message that reads, "Link for downloading Interview Call Letter for shortlisted candidates of MT-2019 Open Recruitment."

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where you will be required to key in your user ID and password.

Step 4: Click on the Login button.

Step 5: Your Coal Indian Management Trainee interview admit card 2019 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check if your name is spelt correctly before saving and taking a printout.

Here's the direct link to download Coal India Management Trainee interview admit card 2019.