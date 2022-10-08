CNN-News18 Indian of the Year 2022: Awards to honour manifold achievements of iconic Indians

New Delhi: CNN-News18, has returned with its flagship initiative CNN-News 18 Indian of the Year (IOTY) 2022 to felicitate the achievements of Indians who have brought pride to the country through their grit and determination.

The 12th edition of the initiative will witness the ultimate recognition of India’s finest talent, and celebrate outstanding Indians who have in the last one year shone through categories such as Sports, Entertainment, Politics, Startups, Social Change and Climate.

In a post-pandemic world where climate change is emerging as a major concern, this year’s awards have a new category – Climate Warrior – to recognise individuals who are working on impactful and sustainable change.

The ceremony will be graced by Hon’ble Vice-President of India, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar as the Chief Guest. Like every edition of the IOTY, several personalities have been nominated for the this year’s awards.

Sports: Achanta Sharath Kamal, Lakshya Sen, Neeraj Chopra, Nikhat Zareen, R Praggnanandhaa

Entertainment: Alia Bhatt, Allu Arjun, Kartik Aaryan, Team RRR, Vivek Agnihotri

Startups: Falguni Nayar (Nykaa), Alakh Pandey and Prateek Maheshwari (PhysicsWallah), Sriharsha Majety (Swiggy), The Kamath Brothers (Zerodha), Sridhar Vembu and Tony Thomas (Zoho)

Social Change: Asha Workers, Dr Shankare Gowda, Hemkunt Foundation, Raju Kendre, Tajamul Islam

Climate Warrior: Jadav Payeng, Jamuna Tudu, Marimuthu Yoganathan, Prasiddhi Singh, Sumaira Abdulali

“Indian of the Year has amassed national and global acclaim because of the domains it has been exploring and the stalwarts it has been recognizing since its inception. It delights me to state that we are building upon our legacy and adding new categories to chart the all-encompassing advancement of India in the global arena. Underscoring Indian excellence across six categories, we look forward to a ceremony full of brilliance this time,” said Zakka Jacob, Managing Editor, CNN-News18.

The event will also witness the presence of personalities like Sania Mirza and Sonu Sood. Setting the stage on fire will be renowned folk and sufi singer Mame Khan. Overall, the ceremony promises to be one with all the elements to become a memorable one, and one that is not to be missed.

The grand finale of the initiative will be held on Wednesday, 12 October 2022, 6pm onwards, live and exclusive on CNN-News18.

With inputs from CNN-News18

