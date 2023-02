CNN News18 Bengaluru Town Hall on 7 February, to talk on 'Will Karnataka Vote for Continuity or Change?'

Bengaluru: CNN-News18 Town Hall in the Silicon Valley of India, Bengaluru, will be held on Tuesday, 7 February, 2023 from 4 pm. The Bengaluru Town Hall will bring together prominent political figures, industry leaders, and cultural icons to discuss key issues that will shape the upcoming elections in Karnataka.

The conversations would be centered around the theme “Will Karnataka Vote for Continuity or Change?”

CNN-News18 Bengaluru Town Hall

The Bengaluru Town Hall comes after successful editions in Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai and with a platform which is bigger and better.

The CNN-News18 Bengaluru Town Hall will feature Chief Minister of Karnataka, Basavaraj Bommai who will share his views on the theme, followed by a discussion with DK Shivakumar, President of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC).

Padma Shri Awardee and Former Director of Infosys, Mohandas Pai will share his views on the topic “How to make elected Netas prioritize Bangalore’s infrastructure?”.

The event will also be joined by Sameer Nigam, Founder & CEO, PhonePe.com who will put forward his views on the theme of “Is Bangalore losing sheen as Start-up capital?”

The event will also see a discussion with actor Chetan Ahimsa followed by a discussion with Historian Vikram Sampath on “From Savarkar to Tipu, Karnataka election narrative to be dominated by historic figures?”.

The last session of the evening will be with Kiccha Sudeepa, Actor and Director, on the theme of “Is South Indian cinema better than Bollywood?”

Speaking about the Bengaluru Town Hall, Managing Editor, CNN-News18, Zakka Jacob, said: “CNN-News18 Town Hall is a dynamic platform where thought leaders engage in informed conversations and provide their nuanced opinions on themes that are relevant to the local people in that state. We are honoured to bring together these prominent figures to share their perspectives and insights on the future of Karnataka. CNN-News18 always strives to provide a stellar repertoire of content across all formats.”

“Having received a tremendous positive response to the previous events held in Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai, we are now ready to host this marquee event with distinguished personalities in Bengaluru. As the No. 1 English News Channel in India, CNN-News18 is able to put a spotlight on local issues through its Town Halls.” Smriti Mehra, CEO – Business Cluster, Network18 said.

“We also thank our partners for their trust in CNN-News18 and associating with this property,” Mehra added.

CNN-News18 Bengaluru Town Hall has Canara Bank as the Presenting Partner, Acko as the Co-Presenting Partner, and Reliance Industries Ltd and Tata Capital as Associate Partners.

CNN-News18 Bengaluru Town Hall: Date, time, where to watch

CNN-News18 Town Hall can be watched only on CNN-News18 on 7 February, 2023 (Tuesday), 4pm onwards.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.