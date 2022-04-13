CNG price in Mumbai increased by Rs 5 per kg, pay Rs 4.50 per scm more for PNG: Check revised rate here

CNG price in Mumbai, in the past one week, has been hiked by Rs 12.00 per kg. The last hike was of Rs 7 on 6 April

Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) has hiked the price of compressed natural gas (CNG) by Rs 5.00 per kg and piped natural gas (PNG) by Rs 4.50 per scm in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). The revised rate of CNG in Rs 72.00, while PNG is now retailed at Rs 45.50. The new price is effective midnight of 12 April.

Before the revision of price, MGL was selling CNG at Rs 67 per kg and PNG at Rs 41.50 per scm.

Earlier, the price of auto fuel CNG and cooking gas PNG was raised by Rs 7.00 and Rs 5.00 respectively.

CNG price in the commercial capital of India, in the past one week, has been hiked by Rs 12.00 per kg. The last hike was of Rs 7 on 6 April. The steep hike in price will severely impact public transport included buses, auto-rickshaws, taxis which mostly run on the green fuel.

As for PNG, the price was increased by Rs 9.50 per unit in just one week. The last hike was of Rs 5 per unit on 6 April. Now, the increase in price of piped gas will majorly affect more than 17 lakh households across MMR.

"The selling price of domestically produced natural gas has been increased by 110 per cent by the Centre. The cost of regasified LNG, which is being blended to offset shortfall in availability of domestic gas for CNG, is at historically high levels. So we are constrained to increase prices," MGL said in a statement.

MGL said even after the revision of price, MGL's CNG offers attractive savings of about 59 per cent and 30 per cent as compared to petrol and diesel respectively at current price levels in Mumbai.

MGL's Domestic PNG offers around 22 per cent saving as compared to current price of Domestic LPG.

