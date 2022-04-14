CNG price in Delhi increased by Rs 2.5 per kg, PNG to cost Rs 4.25 per unit more
CNG in Delhi will now cost Rs 71.61 per kg, while people in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad will have to be Rs 74.17 per kg
The price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) in Delhi has been hiked by Rs 2.5 per kg on Thursday. After the increase, CNG in the national capital will now cost Rs 71.61 per kg. The rate of CNG in Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram Kanpur, Rewari and other places has been revised by the Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) that has come into effect from 6 am on 14 April.
In Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad, CNG will cost Rs 74.17 per kg after the revision, while in Gurugram, it will cost Rs 79.94 per kg.
People in Kanpur will have to pay the most for CNG. After the revision in price, CNG in Kanpur, Hamirpur and Fatehpur will be sold at Rs 83.40 per kg. In Rewari, it will cost Rs 82.07 per kg, while in Karnal and Kaithal, it can be purchased at 80.27 per kg.
In Uttar Prades's Muzaffarnagar, Meerut and Shamli, CNG will cost Rs 78.84 per kg. For refilling CNG cars, people in Ajmer, Pali and Rajsamand will have to pay Rs 81.88 per kg.
CNG retail prices: How much it costs in your city after hike
NCT of Delhi - Rs 71.61 per kg
Noida, Greater Noida & Ghaziabad - Rs 74.17 per kg
Muzaffarnagar, Meerut & Shamli - Rs 78.84 per kg
Gurugram - Rs 79.94 per kg
Rewari - Rs 82.07 per kg
Karnal & Kaithal - Rs 80.27 per kg
Kanpur, Hamirpur & Fatehpur - Rs 83.40 per kg
Ajmer, Pali & Rajsamand - Rs 81.88 per kg
PNG price in Delhi-NCR increased
Alongwith increasing CNG price, IGL has also hiked the price of domestic piped natural gas (PNG) by Rs 4.25 per standard cubic meter (SCM) effective from Thursday. In Delhi, PNG will now cost Rs 45.86 per unit and Rs 45.96 per unit in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad. In Gurugram, it will cost Rs 44.06 per SCM.
PNG price in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram after increase
NCT of Delhi - Rs 45.86 per SCM
Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad - Rs 45.96 per SCM
Gurugram - Rs 44.06 per SCM
The increase in PNG price will help the company partially cover the hike in input gas cost.
Earlier on April 1, IGL increased the CNG price by 80 paise per kg and PNG price by Rs 5.85 per cubic meter (16.5 per cent).
With inputs from agencies
