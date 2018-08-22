CMO Kerala releases record of donors who contributed to CM’s Distress Relief Fund by cheque

The Chief Minister's Office, Kerala on Tuesday released a record of donors who contributed to the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund through cheques, thanking the response from the 'kind hearts' around the world.

The Facebook post stated that the fund has received Rs 210 crore so far, in addition to the pledge for a financial aid of Rs 160 Crore. It said that the payment received through online portals have crossed Rs 80 crore as of 20 August.

The post lists the donors who contributed to the relief fund through cheques as well as the amount. Online contributions have been made through seven payment gateways facilitating payments from accounts in 57 banks and by using four UPIs and international credit and debit cards.



The list contains names of 379 contributors, which includes private companies, NGO's, educational institutes, hospitals, politicians and individuals.

The transparency by the Kerala government has been lauded by the people. The comments on the post are mainly those thanking the government for being transparent and honest.

The post was published amid controversies surrounding funds released to the flood-hit state.

The United Arab Emirates (USE) extended $100 million (roughly Rs 700 crore) as financial assistance which was higher than the monetary assistance provided by the Centre which was Rs 600 crore. Government officials then stated that the government is unlikely to accept any foreign financial assistance for flood relief operations in Kerala. They said the government has taken a considered decision to rely solely on domestic efforts to tide over the situation.

It was also reported that a fake bank account was attempting to collect funds in the name of Kerala Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund. The account has now been blocked, according to the NewsMinute.

With the Rs 600 crore released by the Centre, the government also decided to waive customs duty and the inter-state GST on the relief material being sent for the people affected in the state.

Public sector oil marketing companies have contributed Rs 25 crore to the Kerala Chief Minister's Relief Fund. The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has opened special points in flood-affected regions of the state for LPG distribution. Besides granting permission for non-certified vehicles to carry LPG cylinders, the petroleum ministry has also made available 3.2 lakh LPG cylinders and 2.2 lakh regulators.

So far, the railway ministry has supplied 24 lakh litres of drinking water, in addition to 2.7 lakh water bottles, to Kerala. It has also made arrangements to supply bedsheets and blankets to the flood victims and is transporting relief material from various states free of cost.

The health ministry will supply three crore chlorine tablets in addition to the one crore tablets supplied earlier. At least 30 tonnes of bleaching powder and 1.76 lakh sanitary pads have also been sent. Additional quantities will be transported in the next few days. The Ministry of Food Processing Industries is supplying essential spices, salt, tea and coffee, as per the state government's requirements.

There was also controversy stating that the Centre had asked the state government to pay for the food grains that it would be sending to the state as relief material.

223 people have lost their lives since 8 August in the state. Over 10.78 lakh people, including 2.12 lakh women and 1 lakh children below 12 years of age, are taking shelter in as many as 3,200 relief camps a fortnight after the monsoon rampaged through the state in its second spell that

The Kerala government on Tuesday also sought a Rs 2,600-crore special package from the Centre for rehabilitation work. The chief minister had earlier said the state had suffered damages of about Rs 20,000 crore.

Here are some ways you can contribute to CM Relief Fund for Kerala Flood Relief and rehabilitation.

