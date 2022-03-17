CMAT 2022: Registration process ends today, here’s how to apply

Candidates are evaluated on Quantitative Techniques, Logical Reasoning, Language Comprehension, General Awareness, and Innovation and Entrepreneurship during the test

The deadline to apply for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT 2022) for admissions into postgraduate management courses is today, 17 March 2022. Candidates can apply for the entrance test through the official website cmat.nta.nic.in.

CMAT 2022 registrations: Here’s how to apply

Go to CMAT’s official website - cmat.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on ‘Registration for CMAT 2022’ link

Register on the CMAT portal by using Email Id and Mobile No.

Fill the CMAT 2022 registration application form and upload the requested documents

Pay the CMAT 2022 application fee and submit the form

Download the CMAT 2022 registration form and take a printout for future need

Here’s a direct link to apply for the exam.

Candidates are allowed to make corrections in the application forms from 19 to 21 March. The CMAT 2022 exam date will be announced in the due course of time. CMAT 2022 would be a purely Computer Based Test (CBT). Candidates have to finish the exam in three hours. It will be held in two shifts - forenoon shift to begin from 9 am to 12 pm and afternoon shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Candidates are evaluated on Quantitative Techniques, Logical Reasoning, Language Comprehension, General Awareness, and Innovation and Entrepreneurship during the test.

Eligibility Criteria

A Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from a recognised institution is mandatory. Candidates who are in their final year of a Bachelor's Degree and whose results will be released before the commencement of the academic year 2022-23 can also apply for the exam. Candidates must be Indian citizens and there is no age limit for taking the test.

For any assistance, candidates can contact the NTA help desk at 011 40759000 or write to NTA at cmat@nta.ac.in.

Check the CMAT 2022 official notification here.

Check the CMAT 2022 information bulletin here.

For the unversed, the Common Management Admission Test or CMAT is a national-level entrance exam for management programmes in India. This Test assists AICTE affiliated/Participating Institutions in selecting suitable candidates (graduate) for admission to their Management Programs.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.