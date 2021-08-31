CMA Foundation June 2021 Exam: ICMAI releases test guidelines; download admit cards at icmai.in

Candidates, appearing for the examination scheduled to be conducted on 5 September, can now download their admit cards from the official website at icmai.in.

The guidelines for the CMA Foundation June 2021 examination have been released by the Institute of Cost Accountants India (ICMAI). Candidates, appearing for the examination scheduled to be conducted on 5 September, can now download their admit cards from the official website at icmai.in.

The examination will be held online in home mode. The ICMAI has advised candidates to ensure an internet connection with speeds between 1 and 3 MBPS. It has also asked applicants to ensure their laptops or tablets have Google Chrome browser, Adobe Flash player, webcam, microphone, and operating system of Windows 7 and above or Android 5 and above.

The applicants have to download and install the CoCubes Assessment and Safe Assessment Browser tool for their systems before the start of the exam.

Important guidelines for CMA Foundation June 2021 exam:

Before the exam:

Candidates have to enter “cma2021” in the assessment URL of the online assessment tool and use their personal details to log in.

The candidate’s photo would be captured using the webcam. They have to upload a valid identity proof or their institute’s id card to receive their invigilator’s contact details.

During the exam:

Candidates will be under strict surveillance at the time of the test. They are advised to remain seated for the duration of the test, i.e. two hours.

Students are advised not to attempt to forcefully stop the session or press the refresh or backspace key. If they exit the session, they will not be allowed to re-enter the examination.

The applicants are allowed to non-scientific calculator, pen, rough sheet, and logbook during the exam.

After the exam:

Save the submission page onscreen after you have completed the examination.

Do not appear for the test before or after the exam time. The login process is deactivated after a single use.

There will be no negative marking conducted in the 100 Multiple Choice Question (MCQs) test. All questions have to be attempted by the candidates. ICMAI will reserve the right to admission.