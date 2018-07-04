Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

CM Narayanasamy welcomes Supreme Court verdict on Delhi-Centre power tussle, says it's relevant to Puducherry

India Press Trust of India Jul 04, 2018 17:16:41 IST

File image of Kiran Bedi (left) and V Narayanasamy. News18

File image of Kiran Bedi (left) and V Narayanasamy. News18

Puducherry: Engaged in a running feud with Lieutenant-Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi, chief minister V Narayanasamy on Wednesday hailed the Supreme Court's judgment on the powers of an elected government and insisted that it was "totally applicable" to the southern Union Territory, too.

The veteran Congress leader warned that he would file a contempt petition if the lieutenant-governor failed to act in accordance with the apex court verdict.

"I welcome the verdict, and it is totally applicable for the government of Puducherry, which is also a Union Territory," he told reporters.

He hoped Bedi would now change her ways.

"Whoever functions contrary to the judgment now delivered by the apex court would face serious action. I myself will file a contempt petition against those failing to act in consonance with the supreme court verdict," he said.

Click here to follow the LIVE blog on the Supreme Court hearing on the Delhi-Centre power tussle


Updated Date: Jul 04, 2018 17:16 PM

Also Watch

Firstpost in Russia: Moscow to St. Petersburg, on a free World Cup train
  • Monday, July 2, 2018 Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Tuesday, June 19, 2018 Rahul Gandhi turns 48: Congress chief, who once said 'power is poison', should focus on party rather than on 'hate Modi' mission
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Uruguay
:
France
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Brazil
:
Belgium
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Sweden
:
England
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Russia
:
Croatia
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind



Top Stories




Cricket Scores