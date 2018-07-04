CM Narayanasamy welcomes Supreme Court verdict on Delhi-Centre power tussle, says it's relevant to Puducherry

Puducherry: Engaged in a running feud with Lieutenant-Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi, chief minister V Narayanasamy on Wednesday hailed the Supreme Court's judgment on the powers of an elected government and insisted that it was "totally applicable" to the southern Union Territory, too.

The veteran Congress leader warned that he would file a contempt petition if the lieutenant-governor failed to act in accordance with the apex court verdict.

"I welcome the verdict, and it is totally applicable for the government of Puducherry, which is also a Union Territory," he told reporters.

He hoped Bedi would now change her ways.

"Whoever functions contrary to the judgment now delivered by the apex court would face serious action. I myself will file a contempt petition against those failing to act in consonance with the supreme court verdict," he said.

