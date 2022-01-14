CM Arvind Kejriwal flags off 100 low-floor AC CNG buses at Delhi's Rajghat Depot

He also mentioned that the Aam Aadmi Party plans to bring more such CNG and electric buses for the residents of Delhi.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal flagged off 100 environment-friendly low floor and air-conditioned CNG buses at the Rajghat cluster bus depot on Friday, 14 January.

The CM tweeted pictures of the flag off ceremony and wrote that these 100 AC low-floor CNG buses will be parked at the Ghumanhera depot and will operate mostly on rural routes. He also mentioned that the Aam Aadmi Party plans to bring more such CNG and electric buses for the residents of Delhi.

https://twitter.com/ArvindKejriwal/status/1481895515801677824?s=20

At the flagging off ceremony, Arvind Kejriwal said that with the addition of these 100 buses, Delhi now has a public transport bus fleet of 6,900, which is the highest so far. Earlier, the highest number of public buses available in Delhi were 6,000, during the Commonwealth Games.

The Minister also promised to procure more buses in the coming days. “It’s a long process to procure buses. The process of passing tenders and getting approval takes a few years. When Aam Aadmi Party came into power in Delhi, there was an extreme shortage of buses”, he said. “It has taken us time to build our bus fleet to this level”, the CM added.

https://twitter.com/AamAadmiParty/status/1481883459618750465?s=20

Transport Minister Kailash Gehlot was also present at the ceremony and was asked about the electric buses that will come in Delhi. Gehlot replied, “The prototype of the electric bus has already reached Delhi and is parked at IT depot. Our respected CM will flag off the bus on Monday. By February second week, Delhi will have 50 more electric buses.” Gehlot further added that by April, Aam Aadmi Party plans to have around 300 electric buses.

The Transport Minister had also tweeted a poster of the flag-off ceremony on 13 January and wrote, "Congratulations Delhiites. The Delhi government has moved one more step in the direction of strengthening public transport service." Gehlot mentioned that the 100 low-floor AC CNG buses were equipped with modern facilities like CCTV, panic button and a GPS.

https://twitter.com/kgahlot/status/1481549053456699395?s=20

The modern, low floor AC CNG buses are said to have unique features such as an Intelligence Management Transport System {ITMS} which is installed within, a state-of-the-art technology, fire detection and suppression system and the facility to be live-tracked since they are GPS enabled.

