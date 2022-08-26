‘Club of PAs, security guards,’ Jaiveer Shergill reiterates stand after Azad’s explosive letter

The Congress party which has hit a rough patch for the last several years now and hardly has a significant presence in the Lok Sabha as the principal opposition, has been hit by a string of resignations in August alone.

New Delhi: Barely a day after Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill quit the party, veteran politician and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad’s resignation on Friday accompanied by a scathing letter to interim party chief Sonia Gandhi has once again put the spotlight on the in-fighting, chaos and lack of leadership that has riddled the Congress over the last few years.

The former Union minister in his letter has blamed Rahul Gandhi for single-handedly “demolishing the consultative mechanism” within the party and has also taken a swipe at the Congress scion’s “immaturity” —citing these as reasons among others for wanting to dissociate from the party.

Reacting to Azad’s resignation, Shergill who quit the Congress on Wednesday said, “Now a senior leader speaking about it becoming a club of PAs and security guards shows that leaders across age groups are frustrated and disappointed by this entire coterie culture that is thriving in Congress.”

The 39-year-old was one of the youngest leaders of the Congress and also a spokesperson for the party.

According to media reports, after the top Congress leadership namely the Gandhi family did not give Shergill a chance to meet them and discuss his grievances for about a year, he quit the party earlier this week with pointed digs at the high command in his resignation letter.

In his letter addressed to Sonia Gandhi, the 39-year-old lawyer wrote, “the vision of the party’s decision makers is no longer in sync….” He also called out the rampant groupism within the Congress, and cited lobbying and partiality towards a chosen few as some of the reasons why he no longer wanted to continue with the party.

The Congress party which has hit a rough patch for the last several years now and hardly has a significant presence in the Lok Sabha as the principal opposition, has been hit by a string of resignations in August alone. Jaiveer Shergill’s resignation from the post of the party spokesperson, is the third this month.

Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma put in his papers as the chairman of the party’s steering committee for Himachal Pradesh, months ahead of the Assembly polls, citing differences with the top leadership and the way the party was functioning.

Ghulam Nabi Azad’s resignation on Friday, although it had been in the offing for a while, has dealt a blow to the already crumbling party and divided senior Congress leaders in their opinion with a few Congress loyalists questioning the former Union minister and his timing while a section of others subtly indicating that his letter pointed out exactly what was wrong with the party.

