Cloud burst in Amarnath: Death toll rises to 13, many still missing; army deploys six rescue teams

A cloud burst was reported around 5.30 pm at the lower Amarnath Holy Cave on Friday following which the holy yatra has been suspended

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday took to Twitter to express his anguish at the cloud burst near the Amarnath cave and extended his condolences to the bereaved families. He also spoke to the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, and took stock of the situation and offered all the help he needed.

Anguished by the cloud burst near Shree Amarnath cave. Condolences to the bereaved families. Spoke to @manojsinha_ Ji and took stock of the situation. Rescue and relief operations are underway. All possible assistance is being provided to the affected. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 8, 2022

The toll in the deadly cloud burst at the lower Amarnath Holy Cave on Friday has now risen to 13 and many yatris are still missing.

Earlier Home Minister Amit Shah too spoke to Sinha and inquired about the situation. The Amarnath Yatra has been temporarily suspended. However, if the weather remains normal and makeshift arrangements are made, then the yatra can be resumed tomorrow, ANI quoted the ITBP PRO.

Sinha too took to Twitter that he is monitoring the situation closely:

Spoke to Hon'ble PM & Hon'ble HM and briefed about the incident. Hon'ble PM & Hon'ble HM has assured all the help. Our priority is to save the lives of people. Instructions have been issued to provide all necessary assistance to pilgrims. I am closely monitoring the situation. — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) July 8, 2022

Deeply pained by unfortunate incident of cloudburst at Shri Amarnathji holy cave, in which precious lives have been lost. I send my heartfelt condolences to bereaved families. Rescue operation by NDRF, SDRF, BSF, Army, JKP & Shrine board admin is in progress. — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) July 8, 2022

#WATCH | J&K: Massive amount of water flowing turbulently after a cloud burst occurred in the lower reaches of Amarnath cave. Rescue operation is underway at the site pic.twitter.com/w97pPU0c6k — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2022

#WATCH | J&K: Visuals from lower reaches of Amarnath cave where a cloud burst was reported at around 5.30 pm. Rescue operation underway by NDRF, SDRF & other associated agencies. Further details awaited: Joint Police Control Room, Pahalgam (Source: ITBP) pic.twitter.com/AEBgkWgsNp — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2022

The Kashmir Zone Police has tweeted that the injured have been airlifted for treatment. The National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force, Indo-Tibetan Border Police, Indian Army and other associated agencies have swung into action and rescue operations are on.

#WATCH | Mountain Rescue Team (MRT) rescue work under progress after a cloud burst occurred in the lower reaches of the Amarnath Cave (Source: J&K Police) pic.twitter.com/ianHJKVxFD — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2022

Kashmir Inspector General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar has said that the situation is under control.

Some langars and tents have come under cloud burst/flash floods at #HolyCave. 02 deaths reported. #Rescue operation by Police, NDRF & SFs in progress. Injured being airlifted for treatment. #Situation under #control. IGP Kashmir@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) July 8, 2022

Meanwhile, the Indian Army has launched six rescue teams including army helicopters for aid of yatris in the cloud burst-affected area at lower Amarnath Cave site.

According to reports, two langers and 25 tents have been washed away due to the heavy flow of water near the cave. A few people are reportedly missing. Further details are awaited.

Earlier, due to bad weather along both Baltal and Pahalgam routes, movement of pilgrims were restricted.

This comes only two days after a cloudburst in Kullu that claimed five lives.

