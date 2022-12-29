‘Closely monitoring probe’: Indian embassy on death of 18 kids after consuming cough syrup in Uzbekistan

New Delhi: The Indian Embassy in Uzbekistan’s Tashkent, in an official statement, extended its condolences to the kin of the 18 deceased children and assured that India is closely monitoring any developments in the matter.

This comes after 18 children died of respiratory problems due to their alleged consumption of the cough syrup ‘Dok1 Max’ manufactured by Noida-based firm Marion Biotech.

The statement further indicated that the Indian Embassy in Tashkent is in touch with Uzbekistan’s Agency on Development of Pharmaceutical Industry and has requested it to share details with the Indian side for further investigation and subsequent action. The Embassy also stressed that India values its partnership with Uzbekistan along with cooperation in the field of healthcare and pharmaceutical drugs.

According to the Indian Embassy, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) is also in constant contact with the drug regulator of Uzbekistan since 27 December. Earlier on Thursday, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that the deaths of the children were recorded over a span of two months, according to the Uzbek authorities.

“Immediately on receipt of the information, a joint inspection of the Noida facility of the manufacturer, Marion Biotech, was carried out by the Uttar Pradesh Drug Control and CDSCO team and further action as appropriate would be initiated based on the inspection report,” the statement read.

“The samples of the cough syrup have been taken from the manufacturing premises and sent to the Regional Drugs Testing Laboratory (RDTL), Chandigarh, India for testing,” it further said.

The Union Health Ministry also released a statement confirming that Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya has been in touch with Uzbek authorities over the death of 18 Uzbek children. It also said that a joint inspection has been carried out by the Uttar Pradesh Drug Control and CDSCO team in Marion’s facility. The company holds the license for manufacturing Dok1 Max syrup and Tablets for export purposes granted by the Drugs Controller of UP, the ministry said.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.