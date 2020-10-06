CLAT Result 2020: Consortium to begin registration for counselling at consortiumofnlus.ac.in from today

Candidates who have qualified the CLAT and are looking forward to getting admitted in undergraduate and postgraduate programmes at NLUs for the academic session 2020-21 can participate in the counselling

The Consortium of National Law Universities is all set to begin the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2020 counselling process from Tuesday, 6 October. Candidates who have qualified the CLAT and are looking forward to getting admitted in undergraduate and postgraduate programmes at the National Law Universities (NLUs) for the academic session 2020-21 can participate in the counselling.

The consortium will be publishing a list of eligible candidates for registration. Selected candidates need to pay Rs 50,000 as CLAT registration fee to become eligible for seat allotment, reported India Today. The counselling fees will be adjusted in the fee payable to the university. After paying the fees, students can register and select their preference.

The CLAT counselling process and admissions will go on from 9 to 15 October. The Consortium will be holding the CLAT counselling session for 2020 in three rounds. The report added that the first counselling list will be published on 9 October, while the second will come out on 11 October, followed by the last list on 14 October.

Steps to apply for CLAT 2020 Counselling

Step 1: Visit the official site of the Consortium at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Step 2: Register yourself on the homepage using contact details

Step 3: Pay the requisite application fee

Step 4: Enter your choices in the space provided

Step 5: Select ‘Submit’ and your preferences will be saved

As per NDTV, the Consortium will be informing the candidates about the CLAT counselling process and sending invites through SMS and emails.

The Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLU) declared the result of CLAT 2020 on Monday, 5 October. The result was published in the form of rank cards, which included details such as the sectional and overall marks, AIl India and category rank.

Originally scheduled for 10 May, CLAT was pushed to 28 September this year due to the pandemic outbreak. Even the number of questions was reduced to 150 from 200 to help the students.