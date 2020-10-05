CLAT 2020: Consortium declares law admission test results on consortiumofnlus.ac.in, here's how to check results

The consortium has declared the results in the form of rank cards, which include details such as sectional and overall marks, aIl India and category rank

CLAT 2020: The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2020 results have been declared by the Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLU) on Monday, 5 October. Students can check their scores and download their scorecard from the official website —consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

The Consortium has declared the result of the admission test in the form of rank cards, which include details such as sectional and overall marks, AIl India and category rank.

The CLAT 2020 was conducted on 28 September at 300 exam centres across the country. It was earlier scheduled for 10 May but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A report by The Times of India said that a total of 75,183 candidates have applied for the admission test this year of which 68,833 had downloaded admit cards.

Among those who had downloaded the hall ticket, 86.20 percent took the exam that was conducted online at the centres.

The number of questions in the exam this year was reduced to 150 from 200 and there was no negative marking for wrong answers.

Steps to check CLAT 2020 results:

Step 1: Log on to the CNLU official website clat.ac.in or consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Step 2: Tap on CLAT 2020 link.

Step 3: Enter your mobile number and password

Step 4: Your CLAT 2020 result will be displayed on the page. Check your marks and qualifying status before downloading and taking a printout.

The admission and counselling process for CLAT 2020 will be conducted from 9 to 15 October. Students will have to pay Rs 50,000 and update their preferences if they wish. The counselling fees will be adjusted in the fee payable to the university.

Candidates will be allowed to fill a minimum of five preferences. The Consortium will be sending invitations for counselling to candidates approximately three times the number of seats offered by the 22 participating NLUs.