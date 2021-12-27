CLAT 2022: Consortium announces exam date; registrations to begin from 1 January
As per the schedule, CLAT 2022 will be conducted on 8 May across various exam centres in the country for both undergraduate and postgraduate courses
The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) date for 2022 has been announced by the Consortium of National Law Universities. Those who are eligible and interested can register for the examination by visiting the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
The online registration process will begin on 1 January and will remain open till 31 March, 2022. As per the schedule, the CLAT 2022 will be conducted on 8 May across various exam centres in the country. Also, Common Law Admission Test for 2022 will be held for both undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses.
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who have cleared Class 12 or appearing in the board examination are eligible to apply for CLAT UG. While, students who have completed their Bachelor of Legislative Law (LLB) or are in the final year of the LLB course can apply for CLAT Master of Law (LLM).
Furthermore, for CLAT UG exam, students have to score 45 percent marks or its equivalent in the qualifying examination. However, for CLAT PG, 50 percent marks are needed. For reserved category students, there are relaxations that have been made by the Consortium of National Law Universities.
Counselling fees
The consortium had reduced the CLAT counselling fees to Rs 30,000 from Rs 50,000. Meanwhile, students under reserved category need to pay Rs 20,000 as the counselling fees. Also, they have scheduled two tests in 2022, as a first by the consortium.
Additionally, the Consortium informed that CLAT 2023 will be conducted on 18 December. Hence, two CLAT examinations will be held in 2022.
The Consortium has advised all candidates to keep following the official website to get more updates on the timetable and other details.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
CLAT 2020: Answer key released at consortiumofnlus.ac.in; candidates can raise objections before midnight
Candidates can raise objections, if any, by logging into their CLAT account and clicking on the 'Raise Objections' button
CLAT Result 2020: Consortium declares law admission test results on consortiumofnlus.ac.in, here's how to check results
The consortium has declared the results in the form of rank cards, which include details such as sectional and overall marks, aIl India and category rank
CLAT Result 2019 declared: National Law University announces test scores on clat.ac.in and clatconsortiumofnlu.ac.in
CLAT Result 2019 declared: The National Law University (NLU) Odisha announced the results of the Common Law Admission Test 2019 (CLAT 2019) today on its official websites clat.ac.in and clatconsortiumofnlu.ac.in