CLAT 2020: Last date for submission of application extended till 1 July; download forms here consortiumofnlus.ac.in

The Consortium of National Law Universities has pushed the last date for submission of Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) admission form to 1 July. The decision regarding the extension of application deadline was taken at a meeting of the Executive Committee of the Consortium of NLUs on 18 May to review the impact of the COVID-19 lockdowns for the conduct of CLAT 2020.

The committee also resolved to “announce a date for the CLAT 2020 exam by 1 July, 2020 giving students at least 21 days’ prior notice for the exam.”

Those who want to fill the CLAT 2020 application form can do so by visiting the official website of the Consortium of NLUs at https://consortiumofnlus.ac.in/.

CLAT is conducted for admission to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 22 NLUs.

The exam was first scheduled to be held on 10 May. However, it was postponed to 24 May in view of the coronavirus lockdown. It was again deferred to 21 June and now the new date will be announced later by the exam conducting body.

CLAT Exam Pattern

For UG

The paper contains 150 multiple choice questions of one mark each. There is a negative marking of 0.25 for each wrong answer. The exam is for two hours. The exam tests candidates’ English language proficiency, current affairs, including general knowledge, legal reasoning, logical reasoning and quantitative techniques.

For PG

The paper comprises 100 multiple choice questions of 1 mark each and two essay type questions of 25 marks each. Candidates have to write two 800 word essays on the topics of law and contemporary issues. There is a negative marking of 0.25 for 100 MCQs.

How to apply for CLAT 2020

First, register using your name and mobile number. You will have to set a password for future use while registration. Then log in using that mobile number and password and fill the application form. Pay application fees and take a printout of the application form.