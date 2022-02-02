Class 10, 12 Exams: CBSE warns against fake notice announcing exam schedule

According to the fake notice, dated 24 January, 2022, the Board exams for Classes 10 and 12 will begin from 4 May orders schools to conduct practical/ project/ internal assessment of Class 12 from 1 March

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has sent out a notice warning all school students of Class 10 and 12 over a fake notification which is being circulated on social media.

According to the fake notice that is dated 24 January, 2022, the Board examinations for Class 10 and 12 will begin from 4 May, this year. It also states that schools will be allowed to conduct practical/ project/ internal assessment of Class 12 from 1 March.

Days after this circular made headlines, CBSE took to its official Twitter handle and rejected it saying the notice being circulated is fake.

As per the latest update, the Board which is conducting a two-term exam for the 2021-22 academic session is yet to release the Term 2 schedule. Moreover, CBSE has also not released the Term 1 results yet. The Board has already held Classes 10 and 12 term 1 exams in November-December, last year.

As per reports, the CBSE Class 10 and 12 term 2 exams have been scheduled for March-April 2022.

For all updates and information, candidates are advised to check the official websites of CBSE at cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. Students can also check the official Twitter handle of CBSE for the same.

