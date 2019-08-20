Clarification: Firstpost withdraws Coal India recruitment article after company issues warning against fraudulent job notification at 'SCCL'

On 17 August, Firstpost carried an article titled 'SCCLCIL Recruitment 2019: South Central Coalfields Limited announces recruitment for over 88,000 posts on scclcil.in'. The article, which has since been withdrawn, was published with a view to alerting potential employees about job openings.

It come to light that Coal India neither has a subsidiary called 'South Central Coalfields Limited', nor does it have over 88,000 openings.

To that effect, Coal India issued a statement later that day. The following is the full text of the company's remarks:

PUBLIC NOTICE BEWARE OF FRAUDSTERS

It has come to our notice that, recently an employment notice for recruitment of 88585 posts was issued in the name of South Central Coalfields Ltd (SCCL) which has also designed a web page under the link www.sccicil.in and claims to be a company under Coal India Limited and Ministry of Coal, Government of India.

In this connection, this is to inform all that COAL INDIA LIMITED does not have any Subsidiary Company bearing the name as "South Central Coalfields Ltd (SCCL)" and also it is not participating in any such recruitment exercise conducted by this fraud & fake company. Information so provided regarding the job opportunities in COAL INDIA LIMITED by this company is fake, fraudulent and fabricated.

We, hereby caution, the general public not to fall prey to this dubious employment notice.

All employment — related information for Executive posts including fresh job openings and process of selection etc. in Coal India Limited are hosted on our official website , www.coalindia.in only.

Further, for Non-Executive posts. the websites of our following Subsidiary Companies only may be referred:

1. Bharat Coking Coal Limited, 2. Central Coalfields Limited. 3. Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Limited 4. Eastern Coalfields Limited, 5. Mahanadi Coalfields Limited, 6. Northern Coalfields Limited, 7. South Eastern Coalfields Limited 88. Western Coalfields Limited.