SCCLCIL Recruitment 2019: South Central Coalfields Limited announces recruitment for over 88,000 posts on scclcil.in

SCCLCIL Recruitment 2019 | South Central Coalfields Limited (SCCLCIL) has announced recruitment for 88,585 vacancies on Friday (16 August). Interested Candidates can apply by logging in to the SCCLCIL official portal – scclcil.in.

The posts for which SCCLCIL has vacancies include – Junior Engineer, MTS Surveyor, Accounts Clerk, Accountant, Junior Clerk, Computer Operator, Stenographer, Secretarial Assistant, etc. The application window will be open till 24 November, 2019.

Steps to apply for SCCLCIL Recruitment 2019:

Step 1: Log-in to SCCLCIL official website – scclcil.in

Step 2: Click on the 'career' tab on the navigation bar on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the link that says 'Online Application'

Step 4: Enter valid credentials to apply for SCCLCIL Jobs 2019

Step 5: Submit the application form

Candidates will have to clear an online and written exam for selection.

While the eligibility criteria varies from post to post, the minimum and maximum age limit for applicants of General/OBC category should be 18 and 33 years, respectively.

For candidates who fall under the SC/ST category, the maximum age limit is set at 35 years as of 25 July, 2019.

As far as the application fee is concerned, for categories including SC/ ST/ Ex- serviceman/ Female/ Minorities/ Economically backward class, the fee is Rs 180. After candidates appear in the online selection exam, this amount will be refunded.

Candidates from other categories other than the one mentioned above will have to pay a fee of Rs 350 of which Rs 250 will be refunded after the online exam.