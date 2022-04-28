Claims of PMO asking Telangana CM not to be part of PM Modi's programme are 'untrue', says Jitendra Singh
The clarification from the Union minister came after Telangana IT minister K T Rama Rao claimed the Prime Minister's Office had asked the chief minister to stay away from Modi's programmes in Hyderabad
New Delhi: Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday refuted claims by Telangana Minister K T Rama Rao that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was asked by PMO to stay away from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's programmes in Hyderabad and called them "untrue".
Taking to Twitter, Jitendra Singh said, "According to some media reports, the son of Telangana CM has claimed that PMO sent a message that Shri KCR should not be a part of PM's programs when he visited Hyderabad. This is patently untrue. No such message was sent by the PMO."
"In fact, the CM of Telangana was expected at the events on 5th February when PM visited Hyderabad. It was the CM's office which informed the PMO that the CM was not feeling well and hence would not be attending", added Singh in another tweet.
The clarification from the Union minister came after Telangana IT minister K T Rama Rao had claimed that the Prime Minister's Office had asked the chief minister to stay away from Modi's programmes in Hyderabad.
Singh was referring to the prime minister's visit to Hyderabad back in February this year to unveil the statue of renowned philosopher Ramanujacharya. Telangana CM Rao was not present at the event.
