CJI NV Ramana says judiciary should be mindful of 'Lakshman Rekha' while discharging duty

Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana on Saturday said the Constitution provides separation of power among the three organs of the state and while discharging duty, one should be mindful of 'Lakshman Rekha'.

Speaking at the Joint Conference of Chief Ministers and Chief Justices of High Courts, Ramana said deliberate inaction by governments despite judicial pronouncements is not good for the health of democracy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the joint conference.

"Constitution provides separation of power among three organs and the harmonious function between three organs strengthens democracy. While discharging our duty, we should be mindful of Lakshman Rekha," he said.

Voicing concern over misuse of PILs, the CJI said it has now turned into "Personal Interest Litigation" and is used to settle personal scores.

"Well-meaning intentions behind Public Interest Litigation (PIL) are misused as it's turned into 'Personal Interest Litigation' to stall projects and terrorise public authorities. It has become a tool to settle scores with political & corporate rivals," he added.

The CJI also stated that decisions of the court aren't implemented by the government for years. "There's deliberate inaction despite judicial pronouncements that aren't good for country. Although policymaking is not our domain, if a citizen comes to us with their grievances then court can't refuse," he said.

