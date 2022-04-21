Civil Aviation Ministry’s UDAN bags Prime Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration

On the occasion of Civil Services Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conferred the ‘Prime Minister’s Awards for Excellence in Public Administration’ at Vigyan Bhawan

Ministry of Civil Aviation flagship regional connectivity scheme UDAN was on Thursday awarded the Prime Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration 2020 under the category Innovation.

“Till date around 67 destinations have been connected & 419 new air routes have been started. We have the target of reaching 100 airports and 1,000 routes by the year 2024,” said Usha Padhee, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation.

Meanwhile, addressing the bureaucrats, PM Modi said, “We should spell out our vision for 'India at 100', each district in the country should set its objectives and aims for the next 25 years.

“We cannot make any compromise on integrity and unity of country,” PM Modi added.

Cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba underlined the significance of the awards. “The PM's awards on Civil Services Day have a great significance in encouraging innovation and healthy competition among civil servants. This year, 2105 applications were filed from 715 districts, 40% of which are from the 'innovation category'.”

“The Civil Services Day is being observed in India since 2006. However, in the last few years, under the able leadership of PM Modi, efforts are being made to make this day more meaningful,” Gauba added.

Prime Minister’s Awards for Excellence in Public Administration have been instituted with a view to recognize the extraordinary and innovative work done by Districts/implementing units and Central/State organisations for the welfare of common citizens. They are also conferred for effective implementation of identified priority programs and innovation.

